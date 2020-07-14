Where to go for the best beach holiday in Nigeria

Nigeria’s southern boundary lies on the Atlantic Ocean, and has over 850 kilometres of gorgeous coastline. The coastline runs through seven of the Southern States of the Federation, namely Lagos, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers.

To narrow down the list of places to visit for a fun seaside holiday in Nigeria, we’ve picked a combo of the country’s 7 best beaches and beach resorts to add to your travel itinerary.

The best time for a beach holiday in Nigeria is from late September to mid-April. Nigeria’s rainy season is between late April and early September, with the heaviest downpours in June and July.

Akodo Beach

Akodo Beach is a privately-managed beach used by guests of Eko Tourist Beach Resort. It’s conveniently located to Lagos and a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city.

The modern resort lies nestled in a grove of coconut trees overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It has a popular beach restaurant that serves quality food and drinks and offers visitors an array of outdoor activities, including a fun park for youngsters.

Calabar Beach

Calabar Beach is located in the Cross Rivers State close to the Calabar river mouth. It’s an isolated beach that offers visitors idyllic solitude with low tourist numbers. Calabar Beach is flanked by a swamp and can only be reached by speed boat or canoe. It’s the prefect beach to visit to escape the crowds at the busy port city of Calabar.

There is no tourist accommodation on Calabar Beach and is only suitable for a day visit. Pack a picnic and leave nothing behind by footprints when you leave.

Ibeno Beach

Ibeno Beach is famous for being the longest sand beach in West Africa. The beach stretches 30 kilometres along the Atlantic Ocean from James Town in Akwa Ibom. Ibeno Beach offers a perfect view of the Gulf of Guinea and the gas flares from ExxonMobil’s offshore oil platforms in the Gulf light up the night sky.

In season, Ibeno Beach gets overcrowded in the busy holiday season so pick your time of year carefully to visit Ibeno Beach if you want to avoid the crowds and have a quieter beach holiday in Nigeria.

Ikare Beach

Ikare Beach is one of Nigeria’s best-kept secrets and Kamp Ikare Beach Resort itself is one of the most underrated holiday destinations in the country. It’s perfect for a romantic getaway and to escape the crowds, largely because it’s not easy to get to. In fact, compared to other beaches in Nigeria, Ikare Beach is virtually empty.

Kamp Ikare Beach Resort is situated in a coastal village called Ikare which is only accessible by speed boat. The modern seaside resort has a main communal beach house and 6 duplex cabins that overlook the glistening Atlantic Ocean.

Ilashe Beach

Ilashe Beach is a beautiful private beach located at Badagry Creek, a coastal town near Lagos. It can only be reached by speed boat from various jetties in Victoria Island, Ikoyi or Lekki Phase 1.

Ilashe Beach is a superb swimming beach and offers visitors a range of outdoor activities such as beach volleyball, soccer and quad bike rides. The two most popular places to stay at Ilashe Beach are La Manga Luxury Resort and Casa Ilashe Resort.

Ifoko Beach

Ifoko Beach is one of the most popular beaches, located close to the city of Port Harcourt. It’s known for its eateries that serve delicious seafood dishes. Another highlight is regular sightings of whales and dolphins in the beautiful bay.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach

This beach is a tropical getaway on a beautiful stretch of coastline, located along the Lekki Expressway. It’s home to the popular La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort which offers visitors a choice of well-equipped chalets and luxury treehouses and tents.

Guests are entertained with an array of outdoor activities ranging from kayaking, canoeing and boat cruises on the lagoon to jet skiing, swimming bikes, stand-up paddling and sea scooters. La Campagne Tropicana is most famous for having the longest pool in West Africa which is one of 14 swimming pools at the resort.

Patigi Beach

Patigi Beach is not your typical beach but it’s worth a visit, particularly to attend the famous Patigi Regatta Festival. The sandy beach stretches along the banks of the Niger River and is a popular destination for avid anglers on the catch for flathead, bream and whiting.

Patigi Regatta Festival attracts tourist from all over the country. The main part of the festival is focused on canoe races and the second part is a celebration of the cultural heritage of the Nupe people.

Tarkwa Bay

Tarkwa Bay is an artificial sheltered beach located near the Lagos harbour in Nigeria. It’s very popular as a surfer’s spot and also offers fun activities for watersport enthusiasts.

Tarkwa Beach is only accessible by speed boat or water taxis. There are places on Lagos Island where you can board a ferry or high-speed boat to Tarkwa Bay, including the Marina, Mekwe Jetty and Tarzan Marine on Victoria Island.

