Chipungu sues fellow DPP MP over allegations of stolen money

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo South West Chimwemwe Chipungu has dragged fellow DPP legislator Noel Lipipa to court following Lipipa’s claim that money released by former President Peter Mutharika was stolen.

According to court documents Malawi24 has seen, Chipungu who is also DPP National Organising Secretary claims that Lipipa – MP for Blantyre City South – defamed him.

The documents show that Lipipa posted in a BT City Youth WhatsApp group that Mutharika released money for monitors who worked for DPP in the 2020 presidential elections but the money was stolen.

“Money was stolen without the boss’ (Mutharika) knowledge so they were afraid that if we get close to the Boss we will tell him. As of now some MPs have not received money meant for election monitors from Mr Chipungu but the boss said in the presence of us all that he released the money,” said Lipipa.

In a WhatsApp chat between the two, Chipungu claimed that the money was given to former Mutharika’s advisor Francis Mphepo but Lipipa insisted that Chipungu took the money.

In his application to the court, Chipungu said Lipipa’s comments meant that Chipungu is not honest and that he is a thief who is not fit to be entrusted with positions.

“[The words were meant to be understood that] the claimant is a crook and influenced the loss of the DPP during the Fresh Presidential elections,” reads part of the application.

Chipungu wants damages for Lipipa’s claims that he misappropriated money from Mutharika, for loss of public image and order of costs for the to the claimant.