Viola arrested for using Govt vehicle as collateral

Police in the Southern Region have arrested National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy chief executive officer Gerald Viola for using a government vehicle as collateral for a loan.

Southern Region Police spokesperson Ramsey Mushane has confirmed Viola’s arrests.

According to reports, Viola obtained from a Lower Shire-based businessperson in 2019 and used a government vehicle as collateral.

He then reported that the vehicle was missing. Police later discovered that he vehicle was with the businessperson and that was when the truth was revealed.

Before being appointed NRFA deputy boss, Viola was State House spokesperson in the Peter Mutharika administration.

His arrest comes after Mutharika was removed from the presidency in the Fresh Presidential Elections.

On Friday, Police also re-arrested Democratic Progressive Party Councillor for Bangwe Nthandizi Jomo Osman.

Police spokesperson Mushane said Osman has been arrested on new charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace as well as common assault.

Osman was on bail after he was arrested last month for theft and malicious damage.