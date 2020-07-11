Chilima’s convoy involved in accident

A vehicle on Vice President Saulos Chilima’s has been involved in an accident at Mtimaoyera near Phalula in Balaka.

The crash occurred in Balaka as the vice president was travelling from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri said the accident involved one vehicle on the convoy which had a head-on collision with another vehicle, a Toyota Vitz, coming from the opposite direction. The Vitz had four people on board.

“Two of them are feared dead. The other two have been rushed to hospital together with the driver of the vehicle on the convoy,” said Phiri.

He added that the Vice President was not affected in any way and he is fine. Balaka police officers rushed to the scene.

This is the second accident involving Chilima’s motorcade over the past month.

On June 11, police officers providing security to Chilima suffered injuries after their vehicle which was on Chilima’s convoy was involved in an accident in Ntcheu.