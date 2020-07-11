We can change work ethic in public sector – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima says the public sector and the private sector can work together to improve work ethic in the public sector and change retrogressive laws .

Chilima said this on Friday after meeting with private sector in at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Writing on Facebook after the meeting, Chilima said he solicited the private sector leaders’ views and discussed with them their role in building a new Malawi in the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

“The discussion was candid and open. The Captains of Industry brought to the table issues that they want improved in the Public Sector in order to ignite passion from the industry.

“We will be taking on board some of the suggestions to ensure that both the Public Sector and the Private Sector pull in one direction,” wrote Chilima.

He also noted that the private sector has a huge role to play in national development through job creation, provision of critical goods and services and paying taxes that finance investment and government operations.

On Tuesday, Chilima also engaged parastatal Chief Executive Officers in the Central Region while on Thursday he had a similar meeting with parastatal bosses based in Blantyre.

The Vice President is expected to be in Mzuzu on Monday to meet parastatal bosses and district council officials.