Chakwera promises to respect Malawi Constitution

Torchbearer for Tonse Alliance Lazarus Chakwera has challenged Malawians that, if elected president, he will be ready to resign once found breaking the laws of the country or not respecting the Constitution.

Dr. Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday 9 June, 2020 during a mega rally which Tonse Alliance held at Maganga ground, Traditional Authority T/A Mkumbira in Nkhata-Bay.

In his sentiments, Chakwera assured Malawians that his government will safeguard the Constitution of Malawi by making sure that no one infringes it.

“Nobody should be above the law, that is the supreme law of the country so we must respect it thus I will make sure that we don’t abuse it. Nobody will be allowed to do that from my team,” he said.

Chakwera then said that his government will use the Constitution of Malawi to safeguard people’s livelihood and improve living standards for everyone.

He said: “We want to respect our rule of law so that we protect the rights of people in the country and overcome flaunting and biasness by treating everyone equally.”

Delivering her speech, Dr. Joyce Banda who is the former Malawi’s state president claimed that the government should return all the funds which have been aided by various organizations to assist in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as they are not being used for the intended purpose.

Dr. Banda raised the concern as she alleged that there are no cases of COVID-19 yet in the country such that the government is only taking advantage of the outbreak for its political interest.

She said: “We are hearing news that there is Coronaviirus outbreak in the world, we thank God for favoring our country as we don’t have it here, they are faking it.”

“We are therefore demanding all the funds which have been pumped into Malawi in the name of COVID-19 to the rightful owners and be used for development projects.”

Tonse Alliance is holding political rallies across the country to sell its manifesto in an effort so that the alliance’s presidential candidate and runningmate should form the next government after the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.