We will ask Mutharika to clear our K79m debts – Wanderers

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Victor Maunde says his team will use Thursday’s meeting with President Peter Mutharika to ask the Malawi leader to clear the K79 million debts incurred during the CAF Champions League participation.

The Malawi leader is expected to unveil the plaques of Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets stadia on Thursday at the construction sites before proceeding to Bangwe Desert Ground where he will launch the commencement of the construction works expected to be completed within 104 weeks.

And speaking on MBC on Tuesday, Maunde said he will use the opportunity to ask Mutharika to help them clear the debts which is still haunting the club years after participating in the continental competition.

“He is the first citizen of this country and we will use this opportunity to ask him to help us clear the debts we incurred during our CAF Champions League participation. We are struggling to pay back and we believe he will assist us to deal with this problem once and for all,” he was quoted by MBC.

Mutharika pledged to construct the two stadiums for Malawi’s biggest teams during a campaign trail in 2019.

According to government, the stadiums will be leased to the clubs for 25 years before handing them over to the teams.

Wanderers’ stadium will be constructed at Soche while Bullets’ will be built at Zingwangwa.

The construction of the facilities will use taxpayers’ money which was approved by Parliament last year.