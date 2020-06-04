Pharmacist, security guard arrested over medical drugs in Thyolo

Police in Thyolo are keeping in custody a pharmacist aged 44 and security guard aged 30 for stealing medical drugs.

Public relations officer for Thyolo police station Amos Tione identified the pharmacist as George Nankhuni and the security guard as John Brighton.

According to Dr Dennis Solomon, a medical doctor at Thyolo District Hospital, on May 30, 2020 Brighton was caught with 30 packets of drugs with each packet containing 1,000 capsules. The drugs are worth K500, 000.

Upon being asked, the guard mentioned Nankhuni as the one who gave him the drugs.

Later, police arrested Nankhuni who, after confrontation, admitted to have stolen the drugs from the pharmacy.

The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charges leveled against them.

Nankhuni comes from Bongwe village under Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba while Brighton hails from Pindani village under Traditional Authority Nanseta in Thyolo.