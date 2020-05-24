Devotion: Pray even in crisis

Esther 3:8-9 “Haman said to King Ahasuerus, “There is a certain people scattered abroad and dispersed among the peoples in all the provinces of your kingdom, and their laws are different than other people’s. They do not keep the king’s laws. Therefore it is not for the king’s profit to allow them to remain. If it pleases the king, let it be written that they be destroyed; and I will pay ten thousand talents of silver into the hands of those who are in charge of the king’s business, to bring it into the king’s treasuries.”

There are a lot of people that do not know the major plan of the devil of destroying everyone who carries the seed of the Messiah. In the old testament, the devil’s target was Israel. After Jesus came the devil’s target is Israel and Christians.

In the opening verse, a law was passed specifically targeting the Jews to eliminate them. If you check properly this law was passed without consultations because oppressive laws are passed without consultations. And most of the oppressive laws are passed in period of crisis.

When such law was passed, the Jews knew what to do. They prayed and fasted.

Esther 4:16 “Go, gather together all the Jews who are present in Shushan, and fast for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day. I and my maidens will also fast the same way. Then I will go in to the king, which is against the law; and if I perish, I perish.”

At the end the law was reversed and no Jew was killed. Instead, all enemies of Jews were killed.

In any time of crisis, one of the people targeted are Christians. The devil wants to target believers and render them useless. If you hear of banning gatherings of people in different nations of the world, just know the target is believers’ meetings. God tells us not to stop assembling together (Hebrews 10:25) but the enemy uses world leaders to ban our gatherings. This is our time to rise and pray and ensure all laws are reversed. When Churches stop gathering together, some weaken in faith and backslide. We must set aside time daily and pray for all nations of the world that believers should continue gathering. We dont sit down and watch decrees that are passed to oppress our gatherings. Virus or no virus, the church is commanded by God not to stop gathering.

Hebrew 10:25 “Not forsaking our own assembling together, as the custom of some is, but exhorting one another; and so much the more, as you see the Day approaching.”

Confession

I am from above. I am a royal priest and I have a responsibility to pray for others. I take the noble job and affect changes in different places of the world. I have responsibility to change oppressive laws of the world. In Jesus Name. Amen.

