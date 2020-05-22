Mutharika approves Ansah’s resignation

President Peter Mutharika has accepted the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani has confirmed.

According to Kalilani, Mutharika has described Ansah a distinguished Malawian patriot who has served her country well and selflessly.

The MEC chairperson announced her resignation as MEC chairperson on Thursday. Her contract at MEC was expected to expire this year.

Since the 2019 elections, Ansah has been under pressure to resign with the Human Rights Defenders Coalition leading countrywide demonstrations against her stay in office.

The grouping accuses Ansah of mismanaging the May, 2019 presidential elections which were nullified by the Constitutional Court in February.

The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s decision earlier this month, saying that the gross violations of the Constitution in the 2019 elections demonstrated serious incompetence and neglect of duty on the part of the MEC commissioners.

MEC is expected to hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 this year.