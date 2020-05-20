Mutharika’s aide, Norman Chisale, attacked

Days after the cooling of the Chisale must fall campaign, thugs attacked the security aide of the President.

According to reports, Norman Chisale was attacked on his way from Sanjika Palace to Chimwankhunda where he stays when the President is in Blantyre.

It has been alleged that Chisale was stopped by a pedestrian lying flat on the road that leads to Chimwankhunda dam.

According to the reports, the Presidential aide got off his car to help the person lying on the road only to be jumped on by two more men who had been hiding.

The reports, which Malawi24 is yet to confirm, indicate that it took Chisale firing his personal pistol that had the attackers fleeing although he struggled and apprehended one.

Norman Chisale has faced intense criticism from other DPP supporters who claim that he restricts access to the President.

As an aide, he has also been flamboyant in making donations.