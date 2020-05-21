People in Ntcheu urged to vote for DPP

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma has urged people in Ntcheu to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the continuation of developments in the district.

Speaking on Wednesday as he visited Ntcheu Stadium, Jooma said people in Ntcheu have all the reasons to vote for the ruling DPP following the number of developments that are being implemented under the leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika.

Jooma said people in the district should not hurry in changing the administration of the country carelessly saying they should consider the developments that are underway in the district.

“Let me urge people here in Ntcheu not to change the administration carelessly but rather vote for DPP under Professor Peter Mutharika for the continuation of developments that are underway in the district,” he said.

The Minister mentioned construction of bus depot, stadium, Tsangano-Neno road and Kasinje turnoff road as some of the notable developments that are being implemented under DPP.

In his remarks, chairperson for Ntcheu district council councilor Kunimba Jumbe Mambo commended Mutharika for the developments.

Mambo said the stadium will help to boost revenue collection for the development of the district.

“We are very thankful for the number of developments that are underway here in Ntcheu. We believe that the stadium will help to boost our revenue collection hence contributing to the development of the district,” said Mambo.

Jooma’s visit came days after the state Vice President and the runningmate of Tonse alliance Dr Saulos Chilima during a whistle stop tour in Ntcheu criticized the DPP led government for failing to complete developments in the district.