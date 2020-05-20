Police distribute sunscreen lotions to people with albinism

Thyolo Police has today distributed sunscreen lotions to 9 people with albinism in the district and the law enforcers hope to distribute the lotions to a total of 115 people.

According to Assistant Superintendent Dan Sangwa, the coordinator for Thyolo Police Station, the donation has been sourced from Thyolo Disability Forum.

Sangwa reminded the beneficiaries on the importance of using these lotions for the protection of their skins.

He also took advantage of reminding them on following the measures that the ministry of health has put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In his remarks, Councillor for Masenjere Ward, Owen Makondi who is one of the beneficiaries advised the people who are benefiting to use the lotions for the intended purposes.

He also thanked the police for visiting them regularly for their security and appealed for continual visiting.

Another beneficiary, Felix Nchoma, applauded the police for the timely assistance of lotions which he says is helping them to protect their skins.

Thyolo district has a total of 115 persons with albinism.