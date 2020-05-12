Bishop Mary Nkosi leaves MEC

Amid calls for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners to resign, Bishop Mary Nkosi has left the electoral body.

Nkosi went on a three week leave on May 11, 2020 and her contract at the commission will expire on June 2, 2020.

She, however, said the decision to go on leave is not due to the demands by various quarters that the commissioners should resign.

“I have not resigned. It’s just that my annual leave coincides with the expiry of my contract. How can I proceed on leave if I have left the institution?” she told the local media.

The contracts of the other MEC commissioners also expire on June 2.

There have been calls for the commissioners to resign over the management of the 2019 elections.

On February 3, the Constituional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections and on May 8 the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision.

Both courts found that the conduct of the electoral commission demonstrated serious incompetence and neglect of duty.

The Supreme Court on Friday described irregularities in the 2019 elections as not only serious but also troubling saying they affected the outcome of the presidential elections.