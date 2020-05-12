Man gets 12 years in jail for rape

A man aged 25 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison with hard labour for raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to prosecutor Sub Inspector Peter Fuluweza, the convict Harry Msiska forced himself on the teen after she denied his proposal.

Msiska pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code on Monday, May 11, 2020 before Rumphi First Grade Magistrate after the state paraded three witnesses.

Rumphi Police Station state prosecutor Sub Inspector Peter Fuluweza told the court that Msiska raped the girl on February 21, 2020 at Jalawe Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Njikula in the district.

Report indicates that, in the evening of the material day, the victim went to Msiska’s shop to charge a cellphone belonging to her aunt.

Whilst in the shop, Msiska proposed to the victim but she declined.

Unsatisfied with her response, he closed the door and forced himself on the girl. He also forced the girl to spend the night together with him in his room.

Relatives started searching for her after they noticed that it was night and she had not returned home.

The relatives went to Msiska’s shop where they found the victim and upon being questioned, she narrated the ordeal which led to his arrest.

Appearing before court, Msiska was found guilty after the state paraded three witnesses.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Peter Fuluweza pleaded with the court for a stiff sentence, saying the girl was traumatized and that such offences are on the rise in the district.

In mitigation, Msiska asked the court for leniency, arguing he is a breadwinner and first offender.

First Grade Magistrate Radson Gamariel ordered the convict to serve 12 years Imprisonment with hard labour.

Harry Msiska comes from Mponela Village in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga District.