Gawa Undi bans cultural gatherings

Chewa king, Kalonga Gawa Undi, has banned all cultural gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gawa Undi who is leader of the Chewa people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia has ordered that all cultural gatherings that are held in preparation for the annual Kulamba ceremony should not be conducted.

Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) Chairperson in Malawi Prof George Kanyama Phiri delivered Gawa Undi’s statement at a press briefing today.

The decision follows the current Covid-19 which has affected many countries.

However, the annual Kulamba ceremony which takes place in Zambia during the last week of October is yet to be suspend. A decision on the ceremony will be made depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Phiri appealed to Chewas and other tribes in the country to comply with government precautionary measures in the fight against the global health pandemic.

Currently, Malawi is advising its citizens not to travel outside the country due to the pandemic.

In Malawi, 16 cases and two deaths have been registered while Zambia has recorded 45 cases and two deaths.