Man charged for damaging MEC equipment, released on bail

A man who was arrested on Tuesday in Blantyre for damaging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) registration equipment has been released on bail.

Southern Region Police Publicist, Ramsy Mushani, did not identify the man but said the suspected was charged with malicious damaged and later released on bail.

MEC is conducting voter registration ahead of the 2020 elections.

On Tuesday, a group of people stormed registration centres and destroyed equipment which MEC workers use to register voters.

Affected enters are Makata Primary School and Blantyre Secondary School.

A person who witnessed the incident at Makata Primary School Centre told the local media that a large group of armed people invaded the centre and told the MEC workers that there are no elections because of the coronavirus.

“One of them produced a pistol to scare officers who are conducting the registration exercise. After damaging the equipment, all of them run away,” the eye witnesses.

The group also stormed Blantyre Secondary School where they smashed a computer with a stone and threatened workers with a knife.