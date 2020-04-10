Council worker suspended, ordered to leave Mulanje for insulting Mutharika

Mulanje District Commissioner Michael Chimbalanga has suspended a council worker and ordered him to leave Mulanje for insulting President Peter Mutharika on social media.

The Mulanje District Council MacDonald Njoka Phiri drew the wrath of his boss in a social media response to a post announcing the first three cases of coronavirus in Malawi.

Njoka, who works as Assistant Trade Officer for Mulanje, suggested in his post that the president wanted Malawi to record cases of the coronavirus.

In a letter dated 7th April, Mulanje DC Chimbalanga suspended Njoka from conducting his duties with immediate effect pending investigations.

“This follows your misconduct of posting/commenting messages on the social media in which you were insulting the State President of the Republic of Malawi,” said Chimbalanga.

The District Commissioner advised Njoka to wind up his duties, hand over his office to the District Commissioner and leave the district immediately to pave way for investigations.

“Your return to Mulanje District Council shall depend on the outcome of the investigations,” Chimbalanga said.