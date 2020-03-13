Ansah caught pants down: MEC was paying Attorney General extra salary for doing his job

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has revealed that the commission was paying Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale extra salary for representing the commission in the presidential elections case.

Ansah revealed this at the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) in Blantyre today when commenting on the commission’s decision to hire a South African law firm which has charged MEC K580 million for the presidential elections appeal case.

She said the commission also paid Kaphale a similar amount when he represented MEC in the same case at the Constitutional.

Meanwhile, Malawians have expressed shock at the revelations that Kaphale was receiving extra salary since he was representing MEC in his capacity as Attorney General.

“Attorney General is already on government payroll; why was he being paid again for representing a government funded organisation?” asked one social media user.

Kaphale represented MEC in the case in which the Constitutional Court nullified the results of the 2019 presidential elections.

After MEC applied for a stay of the ruling, Kaphale also represented the commission in court.

The Constitutional Court refused to grant the stay but ordered Kaphale to stop representing the commission in the elections case saying he was taking a partisan role.