Dzaleka Youth Congress seeks support for cultural show

Dzaleka Youth Congress which is an organisation based at Dzaleka Refugee Camp is asking for support from well-wishers towards its event called Dzaleka Cultural Fashion Show and Education.

The aim is to allow people from Dzaleka and others outside the camp to showcase their culture in order to promote co-existence.

In an interview with Malawi24, Founder and Director of the organization, Alain Bitijula, said youth in and outside the camp have been facing various social problems such as early marriages and failure to go on with education as such the cultural show will bring together different school institutions, organizations and stakeholders that play a role in cultural and education sectors.

Bitijula added that objective is to raise a presentation of talents with the purpose of attracting the youths in creativity and sensitise the youths in the community against harmful practices within Dzaleka refugee camp and its surrounding area.

He urged organisations and individuals to support the event saying the donors will be will be given a chance to bring a table to sell their products and will also be promoted during the event.

“We have currently received printed T-shirts from Chibuku Malawi but still we are looking for more support which will automatically meet the platinum category according to the way we categorised our donors for the event,” he explained.

The cultural event is expected to be held in August this year.