DPP condemned for attacking judges

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been faulted for attacking Constitutional Court judges and has been told to withdraw corruption allegations against the judges.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) condemned the ruling party in a statement released on Thursday and signed by its honorary secretary Martha Kaukonde.

On Monday and Wednesday this week, the DPP held demonstrations in Blantyre and Zomba respectively under the theme March for the Restoration of Democratic Justice to protest against the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the Constitutional Court.

The party in its petition claimed that the five judges of the Constitutional Court received bribes to rule in favour of the petitioners in the case.

MLS in its statement strongly condemned the ruling party’s conduct, calling it a direct attack on the independence of the Judiciary.

The Society said the law provides due processes for reporting complaints of alleged criminal conduct which the Democratic Progressive Party ought to be familiar with and use if the allegations against the Judges have any underlying merit.

“Without following such usual processes, the Law Society finds this conduct by the DPP to be a direct attack on the independence of the judiciary and contrary to the constitutional dictates. The DPP and indeed any political grouping or opinion makers is hereby called upon to desist from inciting the uninformed public against Judges,” the Society said.

It also demanded the ruling party to withdraw its allegations against the judges and to avoid similar conduct.

Lawyer Justin Dzonzi, in an interview with the local media, concurred with MLS saying the attack on the judges undermined the Judiciary and is in contempt of court.

The DPP said it will hold more demonstrations in Mzuzu and Lilongwe.