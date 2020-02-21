Brian Banda back at Times Group

Months after his departure, popular Malawi’s Television and radio host Brian Banda has been recalled to Times Group.

Banda was forced to resign at the Times Group after it was reported that he breached the institution’s code of conduct.

It was alleged that the talented TV host resigned on an issue bordering on corruption after he was accused of asking for money from a news sources

There were also concerns over the presenter’s alleged professional misconduct a development which led to his resignation.

Later, Times TV viewers demanded the institution’s bosses to bring Banda back but the bosses defiantly rejected calls to recall him.

In a brief statement released on January 2, Times Group management said it was aware that there are some listeners and viewers of both Times radio and television who missed services of Brian Banda as host on both media platforms.

“Management assures the listeners and viewers that arrangements are underway to identify and replace Brian Banda with new talent in keeping with the ethical behavior and operating standards at Times Group as the leading media house in the country,” the company.

Days after his departure, the Times group later advertised for a replacement to his position but it is reported that the institution couldn’t find suitable person to fill the gap.

This has forced the facility to reverse its decision and has since brought Banda back at Times group a development which seems to have been welcomed Times Group followers.

Banda is expected to host several political rallies over the weekend.