Mutharika asked to fire MEC Commissioners  

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has asked President Peter Mutharika to act on the committee’s recommendation to fire Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioners.

The remarks were made by PAC Chairperson, Collins Kajawa, during a press briefing that was held at Parliament in Lilongwe.

On 3rd February, the Constitutional Court that nullified the 21 May Presidential Elections ordered Parliament through PAC to enquire into the competence of MEC Commissioners.

Following the Court order, PAC met 8 Commissioners including the Chairperson Jane Ansah, with the exception of one Commissioner who did not appear before the Committee because of health problems.

Speaking to the press, Kajawa said the Committee found the commissioners incompetent.

He added that the committee members came to a conclusion that the Commissioners should be fired and they wrote a report on recommendations on the inquiry and sent it to Mutharika.

“We are expecting the president to look at the recommendations and that he should consider appointing new Commissioners because the current commissioners have proved to be incompetent,” he said.

Kajawa further said the Committee has not given Mutharika a timeframe to act on the recommendations, but they expect him to attend to the matter and respond on time so that new Commissioners can be appointed on time considering the timeframe given by the Court for the fresh elections.