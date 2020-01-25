Motorcyclist fined for causing death

The Mulanje senior Resident Magistrate court on Thursday ordered a 30-year-old motorcyclist to pay a K300,000 fine for causing the death of a pedestrian.

Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Dyson Makupe told the court that on 31 December 31, 2019, Sitima who was travelling on earth road from Msikawanjala to Mbowela, hit pedestrian Luciano Njema who was walking towards the same direction.

“Due to the impact, Njema sustained internal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mulanje District Hospital.

“The impact of the accident affected the rider as well and he was referred to Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment. After his discharge from the hospital, Sitima was charged with the offence of causing death by reckless driving.” Said Makupe.

The magistrate court found the suspect guilty and ordered him to pay K300,000 fine.

