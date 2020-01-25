Malawi to host 2020 COSAFA U-17 championship

The COSAFA General Assembly held in Johannesburg, South Africa this morning has endorsed Malawi as the host of the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under 17 Youth Championship.

The tournament which will be used as a 2021 CAF Under 17 AFCON Qualifier will be held in July in Blantyre.

This development comes after Malawi successfully hosted the same competition last year.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu, who is also COSAFA Executive Committee member, FAM 1st Vice President Jabbar Alide and General Secretary Alfred Gunda attended the AGM.

The Following are the Confirmed COSAFA tournaments for 2020:

Women’s Under-17 Championship – Port Louis, Mauritius (April) Men’s Senior Championship – Durban, South Africa (June 13-27) Men’s Under-17 Championship – Blantyre, Malawi (July 22-August 1) Women’s Senior Championship – Port Elizabeth, South Africa (September 11-23) Women’s Under-20 Championship – Maseru, Lesotho (December 2-12) Men’s Under-20 Championship – Port Louis, Mauritius (December 3-12)

*Information courtesy of Football Association of Malawi*

Advertisements

Advertisements