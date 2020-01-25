No coalition with MCP – Muluzi

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi says his meeting with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera was not about a possible alliance.

Speaking in an interview with Zodiak Radio, Muluzi said their discussions centred on various issues affecting the country, particularly the ruling in the presidential election case which will be delivered during the next ten days.

“We did not talk about a possible working relationship but what we discussed was the future of the country in relation to the court ruling,” said Muluzi.

He added that he is ready to meet other political leaders with the aim of promoting unity and peace in the country.

Muluzi then praised Chakwera for reaching out to him saying the MCP leader has shown that he is concerned in finding a lasting solution to the political crisis in the country.

“There are a lot of things happening in the country and it is important for us to meet so that Malawi should continue to enjoy peace and unity,” said Muluzi.

Chakwera and Muluzi were presidential candidates in the May 21 elections where Chakwera came second while Muluzi was fourth.

Before the polls, Muluzi was a cabinet minister in the Peter Mutharika administration. He was not retained after the polls in which he also lost his parliamentary seat in Machinga.

In the elections case, Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of the 2019 presidential elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.

