19-year-old ‘money multiplier’ arrested

Police in Thyolo are keeping in custody a 19-year old man who stole money by convincing people that he would multiply their cash.

The trickster fleeced three people of K465, 000 at Thyolo Boma.

Public Relation Officer for Thyolo police, Sub-Inspector Amos Tione, identified the suspect as Neverson Blessings Katopola John who hails from Lajimi village, Traditional Authority Mulumbe in Zomba district.

Tione said the John has been tricking people on the pretext that he would multiply their money.

“This trickster has been duping several victims around Thyolo Boma, Chigumula and Bvumbwe,” said Tione.

He added that the trickster will appear before court of law as soon as investigations are over.

Meanwhile, Thyolo police are advising the general public to be watchful and careful with tricksters for no one is capable of making or multiplying money using magic.