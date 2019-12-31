Over 100 thousand people to attend Bushiri’s crossover service at FNB service: K250 million made in event’s ticket sales

…Laughing all the Major way to the bank

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has approximately collected over K250 million through ticket sales for his crossover service at the FNB Stadium in Soweto where over one hundred thousands of worshippers are expected to be in attendance.

Ephraim Nyondo, spokesperson for prophet Shepherd Bushiri, told Malawi24 a couple of weeks ago that tickets for ordinary seats to the service were being sold at R50 (about K2,600) where Major 1 is expected to lead a magnitude of his followers.

“We expect 100,000 people” Nyondo told our reporter.

Other published reports in South Africa has pegged the number of attendance at 130 thousand. This sets the amount ECG is expected to rank in through tickets sales at about K340 million at today’s exchange rate.

According to the church, the event is organized annually to allow followers converge to end and begin a year to unite in prayers.

On an Instagram post, Prophet Bushiri promised to deliver fire anointing at the crossover which has been dubbed the Night of God’s Open Hands.

“Am gonna go on level number five, to make a prophetic declaration and some announcements on the spirits. NEVER MISS IT, the fire anointing oil”, said Bushiri .

He declared that “this Crossover Night, is a night that has never happened before” while encouraging his followers to buy tickets.

The Major Prophet also encouraged those who have bought ticket already to consider buying another one for someone who has never visited ECG church or crossovers for the sold-out event.

Additional Reporting by: Blessings Kabichi