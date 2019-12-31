Original Papa to shake Blantyre tonight

Prophet David F. Mbewe, commonly known as Original Papa, has promised to shake Malawi’s commercial city tonight with miracles and prophecies during a crossover event at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe.

Mbewe has promised to wash feet of his followers during services, drawing a mixed reactions from the public.

“I will surely be there and come with my friends as well” one person commented on the post.

However, some followers said crossover events are means through which prophets make money.

But unlike other prophets, Mbewe is not selling tickets to the event.

The Crossover service is expected to start at 6 PM this evening. Doors to the stadium were opened at 11am.

*Additional Reporting by: Fareedah Muheya