Ben Phiri condemns corrupt chiefs

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Ben Phiri has rebuked the habits of some chiefs who demand payments from their subjects in exchange of chieftaincy positions.

Phiri said this during the installation of five chiefs and elevation of one chief in Thyolo district on 28 December 2019.

The Minister cautioned that any chief found behind such habits will face the arm of law with immediate effect.

“Government will not tolerate such mal-practice among chiefs whose core function is to spearhead development in their jurisdictions,” said Phiri.

Among the chiefs that were installed and elevated are Traditional Authority (T/A), Nchilamwela who has been elevated to Senior Chief Nchilamwela and the installed chiefs are, Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa, Sub-T/A Maggie, Sub-T/A Kwanjana, Sub-T/A Nguluwe and Sub-T/A Maganiza.

In his remarks, the Senior Chief Mphuka applauded the installation saying it will spearhead their function in the district.

“We are greatly appreciating government for approving the installation as well as elevation of these chiefs here in Thyolo. This will ease and promote sustainable development in the district because lobbying development from government will now be easier,” said Mphuka-senior chief.

The ceremony was spiced up by different cultural dances among others.