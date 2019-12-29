HTMI to hold crossover prayers on December 31

The Holy Trinity Ministry International (HTMI) will hold its crossover prayers at Robins Park in Zomba on Tuesday where there will also be special prayers for Malawi.

The prayers will start from 7pm and end at 4 am.

In an interview with Malawi24, the Overseer of Holy Trinity Ministry International Prophet David Nkhondo said this year’s crossover will be ministered by him and others like Prophet Thapelo Kgwasi from South Africa.

Nkhondo added that the event is open to the public.

“On this day, Holy Trinity Praise team will lead in praise and worship. There will be teachings, counseling and prayers including special prayers for our country Malawi,” he explained.

He went on to say that people will be saved and prayed for on various needs and supplications while believers will also be spiritually empowered for the New Year.

Prophet Nkhondo said this year is a year of testimony for members, partners and partakers of the grace under the church and ministry.

Holy Trinity Ministry International (HTMI) has branches in Blantyre, Chiradzulu, South Africa and Mozambique.