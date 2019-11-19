Let’s unite for girl-child rights – Govt

The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare has asked for collective efforts to ending challenges that girls face when exercising their rights.

The call was made by the minister responsible for gender Mary Navicha who was speaking at this year’s commemoration of the International day of a girl-child in Nsanje district on Monday.

Navicha said it is very worrisome that despite concerted efforts from various stakeholders in ending girl-child violence, Malawian girls continue facing numerous challenges when exercising their rights.

She described as unfortunate the fact that more girls continue facing challenges in accessing their right to education and right to safe water among others.

She further added that 14 million girls globally are forced into early marriages whereas in Malawi in every 100 girls, 42 are forced to get married before the age of 18 which she said must end now.

Navicha continued by asking various stakeholders in the country to come together to promote rights of girls claiming that is the only solution to ending girl-child violence which she admitted is still on the rise.

“We are here for the commemoration of the international day of the girl-child which was set aside in order to give people and organizations awareness of the issues that are negatively affecting our girls in Malawi and the whole world.

“As a country, we have made some achievements, our girls are now able to complete their education. But though we are celebrating the achievements, we need also to pull our socks as our girls are still facing several challenges. So, government and various stakeholders should keep on working hand in hand to ending challenges facing the girl-child,” said Navicha.

The minister further commended local authorities and other non-governmental organizations for their active role in ending abuses towards girl children in Nsanje district and countrywide