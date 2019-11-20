Mob demolishes nurse’s house over death of pregnant woman

An angry mob from communities around Bowe Health Centre in Dowa district has damaged a car and a house belonging to a nurse at the facility accused of failing to assist a pregnant woman who later died.

According to Vitumbiko Banda, an eyewitness who spoke with this publication, the incident happened on Tuesday morning following the death of the pregnant lady on Sunday night.

Banda told Malawi24 that on Sunday at around 1900 hours, the woman whose particulars are still unknown was rushed to the health centre by relatives as she was about to deliver.

The source further said that upon the reaching hospital for the labour ward, the nursing officer refused to go to the hospital to assist the woman.

The patient was later taken to Ntchisi district hospital where she died minutes after arrival.

The death of the pregnant lady irked most people around the health centre who later gathered and started demolishing property belonging to the nurse.

“Today, an angry mob gathered as they wanted to manhandle the nurse for negligence and they started stoning the nurse’s house and a car.

“Police rushed to the scene to rescue the nurse and started spraying teargas and firing in the air to scare and disperse these angry communities who said the nurse should die as well,” Banda told Malawi24.

Kondwani Kandiado, spokesperson for Dowa police confirmed the incident but refused to give more information claiming their investigations were still underway.