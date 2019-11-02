DPP supporters denied entry at royal wedding

Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been sent back from Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V’s royal wedding in Ntcheu.

Latest reports indicate that DPP followers were donning party colours, contrary to instructions from the organisers. The organisers stressed that party colours were not welcome at the ceremony.

Inkosi Willard Gomani tied the knot with his South African bride earlier today at Ntcheu CCAP Church in a colourful ceremony. The wedding reception will be staged at Mkolimbo ground in the same district.

Meanwhile, organisers have instructed police to turn away anyone spotted anyone in party colours. According to organisers, the royal wedding is to be celebrated by everyone irrespective of the diversity.

Ntcheu district has a good number of followers for DPP. It is also the home district of the country’s vice president Everton Chimulirenji.