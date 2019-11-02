Malawi Posts Corporation bus overturns in Kasungu

A bus belonging to Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has overturned at Nkhamenya in Kasungu.

MPC has confirmed saying the newly acquired bus had 23 passengers on board when the accident occurred.

“We wish to inform the general public of an accident that has occurred around Nkhamenya where the People’s bus overturned with 23 on board.

“We are still getting details of the accident. Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway,” the MPC said in a statement.

The bus is one of the seven which MPC bought from China using a K700 million loan. The company used its office complex in Blantyre as collateral to obtain the loan from FDH Bank.

The MPC passenger bus service started last month as the company seeks to diversify its products and grow its business