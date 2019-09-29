Prince Harry arrives in Malawi

Prince Harry has arrived in the country for a three day visit that will see him meet President Peter Mutharika.

The prince, who is also the Duke of Sussex, will meet Mutharika later today.

Before meeting Mutharika, Prince Harry will visit Nalikule College of Education and interact with a network of young women who are supported to attend and complete secondary school with the help of UKAid bursaries through the Campaign for Female Education.

“The Duke will see the impact of UK investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education. The project is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust of which The Duke is President and The Duchess Vice-President,” a spokesperson for the British Royals said in a statement.

This evening, the prince is expected to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner which will highlight common links and strengthen the meaningful, modern partnership between the UK and Malawi.

On Monday, Prince Harry will fly to Liwonde National Park where he will witness an anti-poaching demonstration exercise conducted jointly by local rangers and UK military.

For his last assignment in Malawi, Prince Harry will on 1st October travel to Mauwa Health Centre to appreciate the Pharmacy in a Box and Youth Reproductive Health Outreach programme, a project funded by the UK and US supporting the introduction of solar-powered storage units to provide life-saving medicines where they are most needed.

After touring Mauwa Health Centre, Prince Harry will depart Malawi for South Africa.

The visit is part of Harry and his wife Meghan’s 10-day tour to Africa. The couple have already visited South Africa with Harry also visiting Angola and Botswana.