Malawi protesters back on streets Tuesday

…HRDC insists Malawi Elections were “tippexed”

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will hold Anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations from Tuesday to Friday next week in several districts across the country.

The rights group has informed councils of its intention to demonstrate next week as it continues to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson.

“These pro-electoral justice demonstrations have been organized in protest of the continued failure of MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah and all MEC commissioners to resign following the mismanaged and tippexed 2019 tripartite elections,” the HRDC said in a letter to Lilongwe City Council.

The group added that it is also demonstrating against failure by the police to arrest perpetrators of violence connected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Next week’s four-day demonstrations will begin at 8AM on each day. In Lilongwe, protesters will march from Community Ground via Chilambula Road up to Parliament and then Capital Hill.

This week, the HRDC also planned to hold three-day demonstrations in Blantyre from 25 to 27 September but the protests were thwarted on the first day as protesters were blocked by DPP cadets

Malawi Police officers then fired teargas to disperse the demonstrators.