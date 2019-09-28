Nomads told to expect tough game against Mzuni

Mzuni FC have warned Be Forward Wanderers to expect a tough game as the two sides meet this afternoon in the Tnm Super League.

In the first round of the Tnm Super League, Wanderers beat Mzuni 5-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

“We lost our first game with Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium and this time we are playing home, it’s time for them to pay back, we can’t manage to lose twice to Nomads this year alone, we are going to work hard to collect three points,” said Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa.

In a separate interview on Friday, Wanderers assistant coach Oscar Kaunda said they know the importance of winning the game.

“We are not safe and it is a must win game to extend the gap, we are going to win the game and that’s what we told our boys’, said Kaunda

Last week, the Nomads drew at home against Silver Strikers, to open a two point gap with Nyasa Big Bullets who had managed to collect six points from Karonga.

Mzuni rested last week and are on position 13 with 19 points, while Wanderers are still on top with 40 points from 18 games.