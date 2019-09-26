Couple found dead in house, Police suspect murder-suicide

A 24-year-old Secondary School teacher in Ntcheu and her boyfriend were on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds at the woman’s home.

Police suspect that the man murdered his girlfriend for ending their love affair and later killed himself using a knife.

According to Ntcheu police publicist Hastings Chigalu, the woman has been identified as Esther Kaputa who was a teacher at Njolomole Community Day Secondary school, and was in a love affair with Belief Banda, 27.

Chigalu said Kaputa used to stay with her brother, but sometimes could be joined by her boyfriend too.

The publicist further said late Kaputa, ended her love affair with her boyfriend, Belief Banda, some two months ago for reasons best known to themselves and when this happened, the boyfriend left Ntcheu for Lilongwe only to return last Sunday, September 22.

After meeting for discussions pertaining to their differences, Banda went back to Lilongwe same day and returned on Tuesday when he again proceeded to his girlfriend’s house where they spent a night together.

Police further said as usual, at around 7am on Wednesday, after making himself prepared for school, the brother to the late Miss Kaputa, called his sister to get up and prepare for work.

“It was Esther’s boyfriend who replied and told the young man that Esther is not going to work because she is not feeling well and the young man never spoke or heard anything from Esther herself,” Chigalu said.

At around 2PM, when Esther’s brother returned home from school, he found the main door of the house locked from inside.

He knocked but no one responded. He then tried to hook the keys from outside to make his entry into the house.

When this attempt finally worked and he made his way into the house where he found both, Esther and Belief, lying dead in a pool of blood with stabbed wounds.

Meanwhile, postmortem has been done by Ntcheu District Hospital but results are not yet out.

Late Esther Kaputa, hailed from Chipula Village, Traditional Authority Simlemba, Kasungu whilst her boyfriend, Belief Banda, hailed from Ngalande Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu