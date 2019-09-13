Poly student hails MIE conference

A fourth year Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering student who recently represented Polytechnic engineering students at the Malawi Institute of Engineers (MIE) annual conference has hailed the event saying he learnt a lot.

The workshop is patronized by engineering organizations and individuals who showcase their innovative projects and solutions plus research papers which have been tackled to the benefit of the country.

“Every University has MIE students chapter where the president and another representative are requested to participate and report what the student engineers have been working on and producing,” the student Chikumbutso Walani said.

Walani who was accompanied by the Polytechnic MIE treasurer Triza Nkhoma explained that as an engineering student he has learned a lot especially from Dr Mathews Mtumbuka who talked about aiming social skills.

“He emphasized that most engineers only focus and talk about formulas but in true sense the world need people who have social skills and are able to think and take part in running the country by associating with the society,” he added.

At the end of every annual Engineering conference, new office bearers are selected. This time around, the participants agreed to maintain the incumbent board since it is changing its name to Malawi Engineering Institution.

This transformation expects to change some of the constitution and policies. The process is likely to take a period of 24 months waiting for the approval from the government.