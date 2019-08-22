A guide to online slots

There is no such thing as knowing everything, whether you are a veteran player or a novice, there is always something to learn. This is especially true of gambling online and the industry surrounding it.

Understanding Online Slots

These games have become far more intricate than the fruit machines of the old days. These games become more engaging and exciting with each new release. The biggest change in these newer versions of slots besides the bigger grids and increased paylines, are new bonus symbols like wilds and scatters that lead to more chances of making winning combinations.

What Are Bonuses?

Wilds

These are bonus symbols that have the ability to replace nearly any other symbol on the board except the scatter symbols. This feature helps players turn their combinations of symbols into winning combinations as they make up for any symbol that is missing in the desired combination.

Scatters

Scatter symbols are symbols that can score points without having to appear on a pay line. A scatter can land anywhere on the screen. The key is making sure you know which game symbol represents the scatter in order to identify it and score bigger prizes. These symbols are often also the key to entering bonus rounds.

Multipliers

This popular bonus feature offers players a chance to increase there wins exponentially. They often multiply the value of wins by 2, 3, or even 10 times their value. These can appear randomly during the game or can form the reward of bonus rounds. Multipliers in bonus rounds tend to be much higher.

What Are Bonus Rounds?

Most games feature bonus rounds as they are extremely popular for players and give developers a chance to make their game stand out through the addition of unique bonus games. Bonus rounds are essentially extra rounds within the slot that can be unlocked and create more opportunities to increase winnings. Not to mention, they make the games more exciting.

These rounds take various forms like minigames, free spins, and risk options. Bonus symbols activate bonus rounds, as well as, certain combinations of symbols.

Step 1

Choose which online slot you would like to play, then open the game on your preferred device (computer, mobile, tablet, etc.). The game will display a set of symbols arranged on a grid and you will see buttons like “spin” and “bet”. You will be able to keep an eye on your bankroll in the corner of the screen.

Step 2

It is important to always check the game’s pay table because every slot is unique and has its own set of winning combinations and bonuses. It will also show you the value of each symbol so that you can see which ones have the highest values and earn the best rewards.

Step 3

Pick your bet and the number of paylines you wish to bet across. Then press the “bet”/”max bet” button to start your spin. Then use the “max bet” icon if you want to play all the paylines.

Step 4

Tap the “spin” icon to make the reels spin. If you achieved a winning combination the game will display your winnings and offer you the chance to play your win for increased prizes in the bonus rounds.

Step 5

You can continue spinning for however long you wish, but make sure to keep an eye on your bankroll. This is so you do not go over your set budget.

The online slot industry is constantly coming up with unique features and better returns. This guide is here to help with any questions, no matter how basic, about slots and their gameplay.