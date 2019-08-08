Chilima trends with military attire

UTM leader Saulos Chilima, the former Vice President who fell to his previous boss Peter Mutharika in the May 21 elections, stole the show in Blantyre at a post-election protest this week.

Chilima stormed the streets in a desert camouflage donning black boots and a Malawi flag wrapped around his neck with a black cap, an attire that trended on the social media.

During the protests on Tuesday, Chilima described Blantyre City Council top boss Alfred Chanza as being “stupid” for not allowing people to be holding demonstrations in the city.

On Facebook, users have been sharing the images like those of his during his campaign trail.

Chilima joined the protests organised by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) meant to take MEC boss Jane Ansah out of power.

The HRDC accuse Ansah of failing her duties as she is feared to have favoured the Mutharika led Democratic Progressive Party to power.

Chilima came third in the elections and along with Malawi Congress Party’s Chakwera, he awaits hearing of a court case in Lilongwe as they seek nullification of the results.