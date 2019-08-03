Bullets vs Silver highlights weekend’s TNM Super League action

…as leaders invade Tigers’ territory…

Nyasa Big Bullets host Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday in this weekend’s biggest TNM Super League match.

The match looks set to have major implications on the race for the title between the two teams and the top two teams who are dominating in the championship race.

Bullets are coming from a barren draw against Be Forward Wanderers while the Central Bankers are coming from a hard fought 2-1 victory over TN Stars.

In the 2018 season, the two teams shared two points apiece, following a goalless draw in the first round at Silver Stadium before a 1-all draw at Kamuzu Stadium in the reverse fixture.

The hosts will welcome back the defending trio of Bashir Maunde, Yamikani Fodya and Miracle Gabeya from injuries while Jack Chiona will still be missing for the Area 47 based side.

In other matches, second placed Kamuzu Barracks will be hoping to reclaim the top position temporarily when they play host to Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium.

The 2016 league winners, the only army side to have won the championship, will be relying heavily on their hot striker Marshal Maluwa, who has carried the team on his back in the absence of Harvey Nkacha who is in the Democratic Republic of Congo for official duties.

However, Civil Sporting have revamped their season and they will be aiming for a top six finish before the recess.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuni FC will welcome Mlatho Mponela FC.

On Sunday, the league’s current dominant force, leaders Be Forward Wanderers travel to Mulanje Park to play unpredictable Mighty Tigers FC.

The Nomads are coming from two straight barren draws against the Bankers and Bullets.

The last time the two teams played each other at the venue saw Tigers coming out top to claim a 2-0 victory over the Nomads, who are now enjoying a good run of form as they are searching to win the title at the expense of their rivals.

The Lali Lubani outfit will be keen to increase their massive point lead over the defending champions ahead of the second round.

Meanwhile, a TN Stars side still smarting from losing 2-1 to the Central Bankers last week, will finish the first round with a home game against Karonga United at Kasungu Stadium while Moyale Barracks will welcome Mlatho Mponela at Mzuzu Stadium.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Silver Strikers will return to the venue to face a struggling Ntopwa FC side, with the final match of the day being a fixture between Masters Security and top four hopefuls Blue Eagles at Dedza Stadium.

Wanderers lead the standings with 27 points from 12 games while Dwangwa United anchor the table with 8 points from 13 games.

Wanderers’ Babatunde Adepoju is still leading in the top scorer’s chat with 10 goals, seconded by Silver’s Khuda Muyaba with 7 goals.