Mzake ndi Mzake is a friend indeed

Non-governmental organisation Mzake ndi Mzake has donated items such as laptops, projectors and bicycles to community coordinating committees for HIV prevention advocacy in Phalombe district

The organisations hopes the items will help the committees in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The committees are from areas such as Nyambalo, Mpasa and Namasoko where Mzake ndi Mzake is implementing its five year project.

Principal Research investigator at the non-governmental organization Diana Jere said since the project is coming to an end, they are teaching these committees how to write proposals so that they should be able to ask for funding elsewhere.

“We were following them up in their respective areas so as to revise and help them in finalizing their proposals.

“The research project that we are doing here is aiming at empowering these communities to take HIV prevention to be one of their daily activities so that they shouldn’t wait for someone to be advocating about this,” she said.

Jere believes that the items provided will not divide the committees and rather they will motivate them so that they should be carrying out their day to day activities.

Jameson Msonkho who is the chairperson for Mkhumba coordinating committee commended Mzake ndi Mzake for giving them the items saying this will now enable them to reach out to the masses on issues of prevention of the viral disease.

“We are happy that we have received these things, advocacy about the prevention will now be easy as we will be teaching people using this projector and flip chart board,” said Msonkho.

In his remarks, District Environmental Health Officer Chimwemwe Dickson Jella, commended Mzake ndi Mzake for the support saying problems of mobility among committees’ members will no longer be there.

“As the health office we are much happy with what they have done today by giving these items to people. With these things these committees will be able to do their work after leaving of Mzake ndi Mzake as you know we are at sustaining stage.

“Mzake ndi Mzake is complementing the efforts of the government in stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS here in Malawi so my advice to the committees is take care the items,” Jella said.