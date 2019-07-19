Flames to face Burkina Faso, Uganda in 2021 AFCON qualifiers

The Flames have been drawn in Group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and will face with Uganda, Burkina Faso and a winner between Seychelles and South Sudan, with the first round of matches scheduled for November this year.

While this will be the first

qualification meeting between Malawi and Seychelles/South Sudan, Burkina Faso and Uganda have been Malawi’s opponents in previous qualifiers.

Of the four teams in the group, the Stallions are the highest ranked team, 59, seconded by the Cranes of Uganda who are on 80th position.

There are 12 groups consisting of four teams each and the top two sides from each group will qualify for the tournament that will be held in Cameroon.

Full Afcon 2021 draw:

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K: Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho