Masters of unpaid wages: Players threaten to boycott matches

Masters Security players have threatened to boycott all their remaining matches in TNM Super League if the team’s management fails to give them their allowances by end of business on Friday.

According to reports, things are not going well at the Lilongwe based outfit.

It is reported that Alfred Gangata who owns the team under his security company Masters Security has not paid wages to the players since the month of March this year.

Last weekend, the players attacked the team’s officials in an attempt to snatch gate collections as they complained that they have not been paying their house rentals over the past four months.

On Thursday afternoon, players refused to continue with the team’s preparations for the Super League.

Masters security who are on position 11 on the top tier log are expected to host Mzuni at Dedza Stadium on Sunday.

However, with the recent resolution by the world’s football mother body FIFA which says teams that fail to pay their players should be demoted, Masters risk a return to the lower league.