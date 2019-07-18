Lawyers’ body wants national dialogue over disputed poll

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has called upon political parties in the country to consider a national dialogue over the state of the nation following the outcome of the disputed May 21 presidential elections.

In a letter dated 12 July 2019, MLS has urged political leaders to have a dialogue, negotiate and reach a consensus despite their different interests for the sake of the country.

Following the May 21 Tripartite Elections, violent demonstrations have been held all over the country supported by major opposition parties MCP and UTM for the resignation of MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah who declared President Peter Mutharika winner of the polls.

On the contrary, there have been women’s demonstrations recently seeking to support the continued stay in office of Ansah.

The demonstrations have created a lot of civil strife and political unrest in the country hence the legal association has proposed a national dialogue between political leaders of different parties as a way of ending the political tension.

The MLS has reckoned that any political settlement reached at such negotiations can easily be managed into the legal dispute that by its nature currently holds the nation in a position of uncertainty.

“All leaders are required to subject any personal interests to the national interests in managing the announced outcome of the May 21 presidential Elections,” added MLS.

Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has made the first move towards negotiation by calling on UTM and MCP for a discussion.