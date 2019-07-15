Malawians laugh off Mutharika’s cable cars dream

Malawians have cast doubts over President Peter Mutharika’s plans to introduce cable vehicles on Mulanje Mountain.

The Malawi leader on Saturday said his government will bring cable vehicles on the mountain to boost tourism.

“I want to bring cable cars on Mulanje Mountain. These cable cars will bring tourists to Mulanje Mountain. It will bring new hotels and more businesses in this part of the country,” said Mutharika when he opened the Zomba-Jali Phalombe Chitakale road.

Commenting on the president’s plans, Malawians on social media said Mutharika promises a lot of things which he fails to implement.

Xolani Don Henry: “This guy dreams beautifully, things he can’t achieve!!!!”

Vuto Chris Munthali said: “Cable cars without infrastructure to support them? Are there hotels in Mulanje? Isn’t this the type of thinking someone had on Nsanje Inland Port?”

“Malawi is good at dreaming and planning on paper. One example is the vision 2020. Malawi didn’t achieve the goals but Rwanda has made progress and achieved the vision 2020 which was written by Malawi is not surprising that there dreaming of cable cars,” wrote another commenter.