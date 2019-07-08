Loose truck tyre kills pedestrian

A 90-year-old man died on Sunday after being struck by a tyre that flew off a moving truck trailer in Kasungu.

The accident occurred at Jonasi village near Nkhamenya trading centre in Kasungu district. The deceased has been identified as Vita Phiri.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said the tyre came off a freightliner truck registration number CK3884/BU5480 driven by Solomoni Matsekanjala who was coming from Mzimba heading towards Kasungu.

“Upon arrival at Jonasi village near Nkhamenya trading center, a tyre detached from the trailer and hit Phiri who was walking on the right side of the road heading the same direction,” Namwaza explained

Following the impact, the 90-year -old man died on the spot due to severe head injury.

The victim hailed from Ofesi village in the area of sub traditional authority Kalikokha in Kasungu district.

Meanwhile, Police have advised drivers to always control their speed when driving on busy roads more especially where many people and vehicles use.