Malawi holds national prayers on Independence Day

President Peter Mutharika this morning attended a National Service of Worship in Blantyre as Malawi celebrates 55 years of independence.

The prayers were held at the College of Medicine Main Hall. Mutharika delivered the first bible reading taken from Psalms 34 vs 11 – 15.

Christian and Islamic Faith leaders took part in the prayers.

Apostle Dr. Madalitso Mbewe of the Calvary Family Church delivered a sermon on the peace that Malawi has had over the years. The church leader preached against violence, envy and disintegration.

“God has never left Malawi and we owe this celebration of unity, love and independence to Him,” Mbewe said.

On his part, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika urged the media in Malawi to spread a message of hope saying the information that the media provides can destroy the country or maintain peace in the country.

Chabulika also spoke against the use of social media by individuals to spread false information.

This afternoon several activities will take place at Kamuzu Stadium as Malawians continue celebrating the independence gained on 6th July, 1964 from the United Kingdom.

The celebrations comes after two days of protests across the country. Protesters on Thursday and Friday looted shops and offices, burned tyres, buildings and vehicles, engaged in running battles with the police and slept at the Parliament as they continued to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah over the electoral body’s handling of the May 21 elections.

Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima joined the protests but did not attend the National Service of Worship.